Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Phoenix Suns will face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Suns were widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference but have surprised just about everybody by earning a 24-15 record, good for sixth in the West. Their recent showings have been particularly good, with wins in nine of their last 11 games. On the other hand, the Heat have not exceeded expectations but instead have fulfilled them exactly with a 20-19 record, a record that currently has them in the eighth seed. Stopping a red-hot Phoenix team would be a massive step in the right direction for the Heat on Tuesday.

A huge part of the Suns' success has been a surprisingly strong defense. Forward Dillon Brooks and center Mark Williams have anchored a unit that ranks fifth in defensive efficiency in the NBA, a benchmark that seemed nearly unreachable in the preseason. The offense has not been too shabby, with Brooks and guard Devin Booker both averaging more than 20 points. Five other players also average double-digit points, making Phoenix a well-rounded, dangerous opponent.

While the Heat have fulfilled expectations in the record category, the rest of their play has been somewhat surprising. Head coach Erik Spoelstra's unit is usually one that wins games through excellent defensive showings, but this year's team has relied on shootouts to earn wins. Guards Norman Powell and Tyler Herro have led the scoring dance as the only two 20-point scorers on the team, while forwards Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins have contributed admirably with 16.4 and 16.0 points per game, respectively. Powell is questionable for this game, making the others all the more important on Tuesday.

Spread

Suns +1.5 (-113)

Heat -1.5 (+108)

Money line

Suns -104

Heat +100

Totals

Over 230.5 (+100)

Under 230.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Suns vs Heat Betting Trends

The Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 28-13 this season.

The Suns are 4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents.

The under is 23-16 in Phoenix's games.

The Heat have also been effective ATS, going 22-17.

The Heat have gone 11-8 ATS at home.

The under is 21-18 in Miami's games.

Suns vs Heat Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns

Jamaree Bouyea, G - Out.

Miami Heat

Norman Powell, F - Questionable.

Suns vs Heat Prediction and Pick