ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: Dru Smith #12 of the Miami Heat drives against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 03, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Suns were widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference but have surprised just about everybody by earning a 24-15 record, good for sixth in the West. Their recent showings have been particularly good, with wins in nine of their last 11 games. On the other hand, the Heat have not exceeded expectations but instead have fulfilled them exactly with a 20-19 record, a record that currently has them in the eighth seed. Stopping a red-hot Phoenix team would be a massive step in the right direction for the Heat on Tuesday.

A huge part of the Suns' success has been a surprisingly strong defense. Forward Dillon Brooks and center Mark Williams have anchored a unit that ranks fifth in defensive efficiency in the NBA, a benchmark that seemed nearly unreachable in the preseason. The offense has not been too shabby, with Brooks and guard Devin Booker both averaging more than 20 points. Five other players also average double-digit points, making Phoenix a well-rounded, dangerous opponent.

While the Heat have fulfilled expectations in the record category, the rest of their play has been somewhat surprising. Head coach Erik Spoelstra's unit is usually one that wins games through excellent defensive showings, but this year's team has relied on shootouts to earn wins. Guards Norman Powell and Tyler Herro have led the scoring dance as the only two 20-point scorers on the team, while forwards Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins have contributed admirably with 16.4 and 16.0 points per game, respectively. Powell is questionable for this game, making the others all the more important on Tuesday.

Spread

  • Suns +1.5 (-113)
  • Heat -1.5 (+108)

Money line

  • Suns -104
  • Heat +100

Totals

  • Over 230.5 (+100)
  • Under 230.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 28-13 this season.
  • The Suns are 4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents.
  • The under is 23-16 in Phoenix's games.
  • The Heat have also been effective ATS, going 22-17.
  • The Heat have gone 11-8 ATS at home.
  • The under is 21-18 in Miami's games.

Suns vs Heat Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns

  • Jamaree Bouyea, G - Out.

Miami Heat

  • Norman Powell, F - Questionable.

Suns vs Heat Prediction and Pick

Powell's status is a huge factor in this contest. He has arguably been the best individual scorer on the team, and without him, the Heat lose plenty of their scoring punch. The burden will be moved to Herro and Adebayo, which means that Miami will need to play one of its best defensive games of the year to keep things close. Meanwhile, the Suns are almost entirely healthy and on a roll, playing their best basketball of the season as they head to South Beach. The Suns have covered in their last three games, including against the New York Knicks, a much tougher opponent than the Heat. They should do so again here, making their spread the best bet on the board.

Miami HeatPhoenix Suns
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers
NBAJames Harden Moves Past Shaquille O’Neal on NBA Scoring ListDiana Beasley
Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 03, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
NBAMiami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub