Mike McDaniel Draws Eyes with Four Head Coach Interviews Scheduled

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field at the end of first half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is set for interviews with four NFL teams for head coaching gigs shortly after his departure. These teams are the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Tennessee Titans. He also plans to consider the open offensive coordinator position with the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins cut ties with McDaniel, whose record stood at 35-33 over four years. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross mentioned the need for a new direction. "After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization needs a comprehensive change," Ross told ESPN.

In 2022, McDaniel led the team to a 9-8 record. That year, they excelled by topping in total offense with Tua Tagovailoa passing for 4,624 yards. Yet, challenges followed, including a 7-10 record in 2025 after losing seven of their first eight games.

An important part of McDaniel's career includes his roles before the Dolphins. From 2017 to 2021, he held various positions with the San Francisco 49ers, such as run game coordinator and offensive coordinator. He was instrumental in reaching Super Bowl LIV.

McDaniel's career opportunities attract interest since his 2025 exit. Monday begins with the Browns interview. Notably, McDaniel was their wide receivers coach in 2014.

His experience with teams like the Falcons is significant. He was an offensive assistant when Matt Ryan was named the NFL MVP. McDaniel's contribution helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI in 2016. Such achievements enhance his appeal for new positions.

This season, eight NFL teams have released their head coaches, including the Dolphins. McDaniel is seen as a top candidate to fill some of these openings.

The steps ahead are important for McDaniel, as many teams see potential in him. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports four interviews lined up this week. Though not finalized, these opportunities highlight league-wide interest in his leadership.

It's uncommon for the Dolphins to have long-term coach tenures. Before McDaniel, Dave Wannstedt was the last to serve four full seasons from 2000 to 2003. Following Brian Flores and Adam Gase, McDaniel became the Dolphins' third coach in a decade.

McDaniel expressed his gratitude and mixed feelings about leaving Miami. "Coaching this team and being part of this great franchise has been the honor of a lifetime... I am disappointed, especially for the fans, that we did not have better results on the field," he told ESPN.