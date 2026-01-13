Falcons Talk with John Harbaugh in Coaching Search

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday they met with John Harbaugh to discuss their head coach position. This meeting is Harbaugh's first official discussion for a new job since he left the Baltimore Ravens last week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harbaugh has been communicating with several teams, including the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals. He's determining where he will visit in person soon.

Chris Mara of the Giants had a casual conversation with Harbaugh on Sunday. This took place at Harbaugh's home, adding to his interactions beyond formal meetings.

Harbaugh, 63, ranks 12th in wins among NFL head coaches, with 193 victories. His time with the Ravens included a Super Bowl win in 2012, and he was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2019 after an impressive season.

In 18 seasons with the Ravens, Harbaugh was the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL, achieving playoff success multiple times. Despite this, recent playoff performances didn't go as planned, with the Ravens falling short in later years.

The Ravens concluded this season with an 8-9 record, only their third losing season under Harbaugh's leadership. His departure follows these challenges as he looks for the best fit for his next coaching venture.

The Falcons' search for a coach includes Harbaugh as one of five candidates they've interviewed. Earlier, they parted ways with coach Raheem Morris after a similar season. On Monday, they also had a conversation with former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

Besides a coach, the Falcons need a new general manager. They've appointed former player Matt Ryan as president of football operations, a new position established by the team's owner.

Harbaugh plans to narrow his choices to a few teams after leaving the Ravens. In his career, he set significant milestones, including numerous playoff wins in his early years.

Harbaugh leaves with a record of 193-124, six AFC North titles, and four trips to the AFC Championship Game. These achievements highlight his remarkable career despite tough times with quarterback injuries.

Part of his career's standout moments includes his debut with the Ravens. They made the playoffs with an 11-5 record. This early success led to lasting accomplishments, and his influence continues in the league.