College Basketball in Florida: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Florida college basketball has a busy day Tuesday, with three matchups that test different aspects of the state's programs.

No. 19 Florida's meeting at Oklahoma offers an early measuring stick as SEC play takes shape, while Miami carries conference momentum into an ACC road test at Notre Dame. Florida State, still searching for traction, faces a challenging trip to Syracuse with an opportunity to reset after a tough opening to league play.

With Florida and Miami coming off wins and Florida State seeking a turnaround, fans can catch tipoff times ranging from early evening in the SEC to late-night ACC matchups, with all three games available on national broadcasts.

No. 19 Florida vs Oklahoma

Following a pair of big home wins over Georgia and Tennessee, Florida heads back on the road Tuesday night to face an Oklahoma team reeling from two straight road losses. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., with coverage on ESPN2.

Florida (11-5, 2-1 SEC) is coming off one of its sharpest performances of the season, a 91-67 home win over Tennessee. The Gators average 85.2 points per game, led by Thomas Haugh at 17.2, and pair that with one of the nation's strongest rebounding behind Rueben Chinyelu (10.6 rebounds per game). Florida has won four of its last five, with its only setback a two-point road loss at Missouri.

Oklahoma (11-5, 1-2 SEC) has been far better at home but arrives after back-to-back road losses to Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Nijel Pack averages 16.4 points per game and is coming off a 24-point effort against the Aggies.

Spread

Florida -5.5 (-102)

Oklahoma +5.5 (-107)

Money line

Florida -233

Oklahoma +203

Total

Over 156.5 (-111)

Under 156.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Miami vs Notre Dame

Miami looks to stay perfect in ACC play Tuesday night when it visits Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion, with the Hurricanes riding one of the hottest stretches in the conference. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., with coverage on ESPNU.

Miami (14-2, 3-0 ACC) has won nine straight games, averaging 88.2 points per game and shooting 51.7% from the field. Malik Reneau leads the team at 20.6 points per game on 57.5% shooting, while Tre Donaldson adds 16.6 points and 6.9 assists and is coming off a 27-point outing against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame (10-6, 1-2 ACC) returns home looking to rebound after losses to Clemson and California. The Fighting Irish average 73.5 points per game and rely heavily on freshman guard Jalen Haralson, who leads the team at 14.9 points per game and has scored in double figures in 14 straight contests.

Spread

Miami -4.5 (-110)

Notre Dame +4.5 (-102)

Money line

Miami -200

Notre Dame +184

Total

Over 144.5 (-105)

Under 144.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Florida State vs Syracuse

Still winless in conference play, Florida State travels to Syracuse on Tuesday searching for answers against an Orange squad trending up. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., with coverage on ACC Network.

Florida State (7-9, 0-3 ACC) looks to reset after a 44-point loss to NC State and have dropped all three conference games despite averaging 82.9 points per contest this season. Robert McCray V leads FSU at 13.7 points per game and also tops the team in assists.

Syracuse (11-5, 2-1 ACC), meanwhile, has won five of its last six and has leaned on defense during that stretch, holding opponents to 65.7 points per game. William Kyle III anchors the paint with 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest, while J.J. Starling provides steady perimeter scoring.

Spread

Florida State +8.5 (-106)

Syracuse -8.5 (-105)

Money line

Florida State +317

Syracuse -379

Total

Over 159 (+101)

Under 159 (-109)