Brooks Koepka Returns to PGA Tour with Some Restrictions After LIV Golf Move

Brooks Koepka is planning to make a comeback to the PGA Tour later this month, though with certain conditions, following his exit from the LIV Golf League. The five-time major winner has completed his time with LIV Golf, paving his way back to the PGA Tour.

Koepka let the PGA Tour know about his departure from LIV Golf on December 23, 2025. He reapplied for PGA Tour status last week and got the green light, according to the tour's official statement. He comes back through the Returning Member Program.

He plans to compete in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from January 29 to February 1 and the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale from February 5 to 8. He has nine PGA Tour wins, including the WM Phoenix Open titles in 2015 and 2021. However, Koepka needs to qualify for events like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The comeback comes with several hurdles. Koepka is facing a $5 million fine and will lose any Tour ownership for five years. The financial hit is estimated to be between $55 million and $90 million. He has to play in at least 15 events this season and can only take part in special tournaments if he's eligible.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp pointed out the need for these penalties, saying they "represent one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history." The player has to deal with the tough consequences as he returns.

Other players, like Bryson DeChambeau, might also try to come back under similar conditions. Applications are open until February 2, 2026. "This is a one-time, defined window," Rolapp told Sports Illustrated.

Upon getting the approval, Koepka acknowledged the hefty penalty, understanding its purpose. "It hurts but it's supposed to," he told Golfweek. He expressed enthusiasm about coming back to the PGA Tour and looked forward to its new direction.

The PGA Tour's Research team found that fans enjoyed seeing top players more often, which influenced this decision. "We will continue to aggressively pursue anything that enhances the fan experience," Rolapp shared.

The current chance to return is only available to players who have been away from the tour for at least two years. The aim is to please fans by bringing back top players while keeping opportunities for current members.

Koepka's past successes, including nine wins and a former world No.1 ranking, put him in a good position to approach future tournaments with excitement. His return shows the cooperation between players and tour leadership.