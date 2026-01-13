ContestsEvents
Aaron Rodgers Career Ends with a Thud?

Craig Shemon
Aaron Rodgers Career

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers career may be over following the Steelers embarrassing exit from the playoffs Monday night. Pittsburgh lost in front of their home fans to the Texans 30-6. If last night was Rodgers last game nobody hung around to see his final snaps as the stadium had cleared out by then.

Maybe it was good nobody hung around because Rodgers final pass was a pick-6. Calen Bullock intercepted Rodgers and scored from 50 yards out to put a nail in the coffin. Earlier in the quarter Sheldon Rankins returned a Rodgers fumble 33 yards for a touchdown.

There were other notables from this game and none of them are good. The Steelers did not score a touchdown in this game. It was their first home Monday night loss since 1991. Coach Mike Tomlin has lost 7 straight playoff games. That dubious fact ties former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for the longest post season losing streak in history.

AARON RODGERS CAREER

If Rodgers retires he will own a 12-11 playoff record with one Super Bowl win. Given his talent he should have won more championships. Speaking of talent he did win four MVP's in his career, plus a Super Bowl MVP.

On the other side the Texans won their 10th straight game and their first road playoff game in franchise history. Sunday they will face an equally hot New England Patriots team with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship game.

Did Aaron Rodgers career end with a thud? For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

