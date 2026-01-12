NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He is our football weekend rapid recap: First let's start with college football. The Indiana blew out the Oregon Ducks Friday night to advance to the college football national championship. One week from tonight they will face the Miami Hurricanes in Miami. The Canes needed a thrilling comeback to beat Ole Miss 31-27 on Thursday.

On to the NFL: Four of the five NFL Wild Card Weekend games came down to the wire. On Saturday the Rams overcame a Matthew Stafford hand injury and fought off the Panthers on the road 34-31. Later on a blustery night in Chicago the Bears overcame an 18 point deficit and beat the Packers 31-27. It was the first time the Bears beat the Packers in a playoff game since 1941.

On Sunday it took everything the Bills had to win in Jacksonville. A late touchdown gave the Bills a 27-24 win. The 49ers marched into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles 23-19. Jauan Jennings threw a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey on a trick play and the defending Super Bowl champs are done.

On Sunday night the Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3 in the most dull game of the weekend. The scoring saw one touchdown and four field goals. But wait! There is more! Tonight the 12-5 Texans travel to face the 10-7 Steelers to wrap up Wild Card Weekend. A loss by the Steelers will likely end the career of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.