Oregon vs Indiana for the Real Championship

Oregon vs Indiana is tonight in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl and the other semi-final College Football Playoff. The winner will face the Miami Hurricanes on Monday January 19 in South Florida for the National Championship. The Hurricanes beat Ole' Miss in a Fiesta Bowl semi-final thriller last night.

Oregon vs Indiana is a rematch from the Hoosiers 30-20 victory in Eugene in October. Both teams were playing some good football then. They are both better now. The Ducks are coming off a shutout win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. The Hoosiers almost shut out Alabama in an embarrassing 38-3 blowout win in the Rose Bowl.

Oregon and Indiana are almost mirror images of each other. The both have excellent coaches in Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti. They both have future NFL players at quarterback with Dante Moore and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

OREGON VS INDIANA

Both teams have depth at wide receiver with players that are bound for the NFL. Each team can throw a ton of running backs at you although Oregon lost Jordon Davison to injury vs Tech.

On defense both teams are strong up front. They will get pressure on the opposing QB but Indiana gets home more often with sacks and tackles for loss. Outstanding linebackers anchor both defenses and their secondaries will fly around and get interceptions.

Finally if this game is close each team features deadly accurate kickers. Oregon vs Indiana features two complete rosters who are ready to go. We think the winner of this game will be the eventual college football national champion after next week.