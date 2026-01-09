Lane Kiffin Calls for Pass Interference After Controversial Ole Miss Loss to Miami

Miami edged out Ole Miss 31–27 in the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal, halting their College Football Playoff dreams and season. It was the team's first-ever CFP appearance, capping off an 11–1 regular season, all under former coach Lane Kiffin’s leadership.

The season was a highlight for the Rebels, who had a 55–19 record over six years with Kiffin. His time included four 10-win seasons and three top-11 rankings in the AP poll, getting fans excited about a potential future national championship following this CFP try.

Kiffin moved to LSU before the postseason, although he wanted to coach the Rebels throughout the playoffs. Ole Miss declined his request and named Pete Golding as the new head coach during this time. Kiffin shared with CBS Sports his wish to finish the incredible six-year journey, but athletics director Keith Carter rejected his plan to remain.

The coaching changes resulted in offensive coaches Joe Cox and George McDonald leaving for LSU. Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Running Backs Coach Kevin Smith stayed, allowing Ole Miss to keep some of Kiffin's offensive strategy against Miami.

The game ended with Miami's Carson Beck scoring a late touchdown, sealing the victory. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss managed a 40-yard advance to push for a last chance. On the final play, Chambliss targeted De’Zhaun Stribling, who was hit mid-air without a penalty being called, leading to claims of a missed pass interference on Miami.

This missed call caused a stir, with slow-motion replays circulating, suggesting the Rebels' chance was impacted by the officiating. Lane Kiffin agreed, tweeting “Pass interference 💯!!!”. His comments stirred emotions; some thought he was standing by the players he had recruited, while others saw it as his attempt to stay connected to Ole Miss narratives after going to LSU.

Kiffin praised the team after the Miami game, posting on social media: “Amazing effort and grit. Best season ever in the history of Ole Miss! Love guys.” His message echoed praise from national coverage, acknowledging his successful run with the Rebels.

During Ole Miss's playoff campaign, Kiffin continued to publicly support the Rebels and praised new head coach Pete Golding. However, reports described tension and discomfort within the administration. Concerns about promoting LSU while Kiffin still had influence led to his departure from Ole Miss.