Chloe Kim’s Olympic Bid in Doubt After Shoulder Dislocation

Chloe Kim, the American snowboarder, announced she's coping with a dislocated shoulder from practice. This setback jeopardizes her pursuit of a third Olympic gold. It occurred recently in Laax, Switzerland, where she was preparing for the Laax Open, scheduled for next weekend.

Without Kim, the Winter Games will lose a major draw. She's a leading snowboarder, having triumphed at the Olympics, X Games, and world championships. Her dominance in women’s halfpipe remains unmatched for the past decade.

The injury happened during a fall while practicing on the halfpipe. The moment was captured in a video she posted. Laax, a previous triumph spot for her, was a place to refine her new tricks.

Chloe hasn't revealed which shoulder got dislocated. This uncertainty adds to the concerns because her halfpipe skills rely on shoulder strength.

"I’m trying to stay optimistic" about competing, Chloe said. "I don’t have much clarity now," she added, expressing her cautious optimism regarding the Olympics amid the current situation.

The 25-year-old is set for an MRI on Friday to evaluate the damage. If severe issues arise, her busy schedule before the Milan-Cortina events could complicate recovery plans.

"The positive thing is, I have range, I’m not in that much pain," Chloe noted, though she expressed her concern about the possibility of it recurring.

Her confidence is backed by past recoveries; she rebounded after injuries before. This mindset suggests she believes she'll be ready for high-level competition with medical clearance.

Kim, a snowboarding icon, influences viewership and sponsorships. She could be the first action-sports athlete to earn three golds in a row, which increases the importance of her presence.

At the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Chloe made a big splash, winning gold at 17, the youngest woman in snowboarding to do so.

She repeated her success at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, openly discussing mental health and the pressures of fame.

Chloe's reign remains secure. She's often finished first in major contests, frequently by wide margins.

Two years ago at the Winter X Games, she made history, landing the first 1260-degree spin by a woman in a competition. Her past achievements and planned tricks for Milan-Cortina keep her in the lead.

The women's Olympic halfpipe qualifying round on Feb. 11 is her deadline to regain strength and handle the demanding schedule.

Even if she misses the Laax Open, she could still participate in the Olympics without prior major-event participation this season; it's a situation she's navigated well before.

Previously, she secured her spot on the U.S. Olympic team and opted for a lighter competitive year, focusing on improving her skills, an approach that proved successful in past events.

Last month, while training at Copper Mountain, Chloe once again hurt her shoulder, though it wasn't deemed severe. The two incidents raise questions about her readiness for tough maneuvers.