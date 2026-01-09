Carson Beck’s Touchdown Secures Miami’s National Title Spot

Carson Beck secured an exciting 31-27 victory for the Miami Hurricanes over Ole Miss with his 3-yard rushing touchdown, with just 18 seconds left in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. This win sends Miami to the national championship, marking their first appearance since 2001.

The decisive moment came at the end of a 75-yard drive, marking Miami's second such drive in the last quarter. The tense game saw four lead changes in the final quarter, with Miami countering several Ole Miss scores, including a crucial touchdown by Kewan Lacy.

After the game, Beck shared his happiness in a postgame interview: “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” he told ESPN. He kept the ball himself, sprinting left into open field as Ole Miss's defense focused on Miami's receivers.

Beck's performance included 23-of-37 completed passes for 268 yards, two passing touchdowns, an interception, and that crucial rushing touchdown. This game underscores his effort to prove himself after transferring from Georgia, adding to an impressive career record of 37-5 as a starter.

Miami will host the championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, enhancing the importance of their semifinal win. Their victory answers critics who questioned their Playoff berth, despite not playing in the ACC title game.