ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Carson Beck’s Touchdown Secures Miami’s National Title Spot

Diana Beasley
Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Carson Beck secured an exciting 31-27 victory for the Miami Hurricanes over Ole Miss with his 3-yard rushing touchdown, with just 18 seconds left in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. This win sends Miami to the national championship, marking their first appearance since 2001.

The decisive moment came at the end of a 75-yard drive, marking Miami's second such drive in the last quarter. The tense game saw four lead changes in the final quarter, with Miami countering several Ole Miss scores, including a crucial touchdown by Kewan Lacy.

After the game, Beck shared his happiness in a postgame interview: “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” he told ESPN. He kept the ball himself, sprinting left into open field as Ole Miss's defense focused on Miami's receivers.

Beck's performance included 23-of-37 completed passes for 268 yards, two passing touchdowns, an interception, and that crucial rushing touchdown. This game underscores his effort to prove himself after transferring from Georgia, adding to an impressive career record of 37-5 as a starter.

Miami will host the championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, enhancing the importance of their semifinal win. Their victory answers critics who questioned their Playoff berth, despite not playing in the ACC title game.

Their opponent will be determined by the result of the game between Indiana and Oregon. Miami is set to face a top contender, proving their worth in a challenging season, with Beck's standout moment in the Fiesta Bowl making a significant impact.

Carson Beck
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Lane Kiffin
College FootballLane Kiffin Calls for Pass Interference After Controversial Ole Miss Loss to MiamiDiana Beasley
Oregon vs Indiana
College FootballOregon vs Indiana for the Real ChampionshipCraig Shemon
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes huddles with teammates during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
College FootballCollege Football Playoff Semifinals: Miami Hurricanes vs Ole Miss Rebels Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub