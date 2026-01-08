Scottie Scheffler Signs On for Big 2026 Golf Events

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will kick off his 2026 PGA Tour season at the American Express Championship in La Quinta, California. Organizers confirmed this on Wednesday night.

Kicking off in La Quinta, Scheffler adds excitement to the event for top golfers. Traditionally, many elite players start the West Coast segment of the tour a bit later. Scheffler's presence enhances the event's prestige since the American Express is the year's first major tournament on the mainland.

The tournament is set for January 22-25, making it the year's second PGA Tour event after the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year, it's particularly noteworthy because The Sentry at Kapalua was canceled due to bad course conditions.

Scheffler has a solid history at the American Express. In 2020, he finished third and was tied for the lead after 54 holes, even though he faltered in the final round. Since then, he's achieved two top-20 finishes. Last year, he missed the event due to hand surgery.

The event promises fierce competition. Notable players like Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, reigning champion Sepp Straka, and up-and-comer Luke Clanton will join the lineup. This mix of experienced and new players will compete on a multi-course setup at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club.

Scheffler has also committed to the WM Phoenix Open from February 5-8. This event is special for him, with victories there in 2022 and 2023. His 2022 Phoenix win was his first PGA Tour victory, a key moment in his rising career.

The upcoming season follows his impressive 2025, with six wins in 20 events. He secured titles in the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, cementing his top position in golf. His dominance invites comparisons to Tiger Woods.

Throughout the season, he consistently finished in the top 25 in all appearances, including 17 top-10s. His choices regarding which tournaments to play significantly impact those events, as he's often seen as a contender by the weekend's end. La Quinta now holds an important spot in his schedule.