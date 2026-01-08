Rashee Rice Accused of Domestic Violence

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday they're aware of domestic violence allegations involving wide receiver Rashee Rice. "The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time," the team stated.

The announcement came following posts by a woman, reportedly Rice's ex-girlfriend. The team informed the NFL. Dacoda Jones, who has two children with Rice, described years of abuse, claiming physical violence, neglect, and being abandoned.

Jones shared her experiences in an Instagram post. "I've known this man for YEARS. He tries to put on this persona like he's dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I've protected his image too long and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself," said Jones.

The post included images of bruises and damaged belongings, but she didn't directly name Rice. Jones also mentioned a legal agreement, which she claims Rice doesn't follow. The situation adds to prior issues surrounding the wide receiver.

Rice was previously suspended for six games in 2025 following a hit-and-run incident in April 2024. He pleaded guilty to charges, including causing serious injury, resulting in 30 days in jail and five years’ probation. The suspension was part of the NFL's response to its conduct policy.

Rice, drafted in 2023, quickly became a key player. He amassed 1,797 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. His recent season ended early due to a concussion, putting him on injured reserve.

Another player, Xavier Worthy, faced similar accusations. This raises questions on handling such matters within the team.