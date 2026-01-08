Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls for the second time this season at 8 p.m. EST. The first time these teams faced off, both were in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, but things have changed drastically since then. The Heat have improved their play, working their way to a 20-17 record, good for the eighth seed. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 17-19, a much worse record that only has them a single spot behind Miami, making this a hugely important game for both teams.

This game marks the start of a bit of a reprieve for the Heat. First, they face the Bulls on Thursday, and then they have a date with the Indiana Pacers, who have arguably been the worst team in the NBA. However, those relatively easy matchups are followed by a monstrous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a contest that will represent an excellent litmus test for Miami.

While the Bulls are technically still in the play-in, that is an effect of the lack of quality teams in the Eastern Conference, not the quality of Chicago's play. Climbing into a real playoff spot is a huge uphill battle for a team that seemed to be nothing more than a flash in the pan at the beginning of the season. Further complicating matters is the fact that this game is the second leg of a back-to-back, making it even more difficult.

Spread

Heat -7.5 (+100)

Bulls +7.5 (-108)

Money line

Heat -233

Bulls +223

Totals

Over 238.5 (+100)

Under 238.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat are 21-16 ATS this season, one of the better marks in the league.

The Heat are 2-3 ATS when they have the rest advantage.

The under is 20-17 in Miami's games.

The Bulls have not been nearly as good ATS, accumulating an 18-19 record.

The Bulls are 2-4 ATS in the second night of back-to-backs.

The under is 21-16 in Chicago's games.

Heat vs Bulls Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr., F - Out.

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey, G - Out.

Coby White, G - Questionable.

Jalen Smith, F - Doubtful.

Zach Collins, C - Out.

Heat vs Bulls Prediction and Pick