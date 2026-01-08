ContestsEvents
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 03, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls for the second time this season at 8 p.m. EST. The first time these teams faced off, both were in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, but things have changed drastically since then. The Heat have improved their play, working their way to a 20-17 record, good for the eighth seed. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 17-19, a much worse record that only has them a single spot behind Miami, making this a hugely important game for both teams. 

This game marks the start of a bit of a reprieve for the Heat. First, they face the Bulls on Thursday, and then they have a date with the Indiana Pacers, who have arguably been the worst team in the NBA. However, those relatively easy matchups are followed by a monstrous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a contest that will represent an excellent litmus test for Miami. 

While the Bulls are technically still in the play-in, that is an effect of the lack of quality teams in the Eastern Conference, not the quality of Chicago's play. Climbing into a real playoff spot is a huge uphill battle for a team that seemed to be nothing more than a flash in the pan at the beginning of the season. Further complicating matters is the fact that this game is the second leg of a back-to-back, making it even more difficult.

Spread

  • Heat -7.5 (+100)
  • Bulls +7.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Heat -233
  • Bulls +223

Totals

  • Over 238.5 (+100)
  • Under 238.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Heat are 21-16 ATS this season, one of the better marks in the league.
  • The Heat are 2-3 ATS when they have the rest advantage.
  • The under is 20-17 in Miami's games.
  • The Bulls have not been nearly as good ATS, accumulating an 18-19 record.
  • The Bulls are 2-4 ATS in the second night of back-to-backs.
  • The under is 21-16 in Chicago's games.

Heat vs Bulls Injury Reports

Miami Heat

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr., F - Out.

Chicago Bulls

  • Josh Giddey, G - Out.
  • Coby White, G - Questionable.
  • Jalen Smith, F - Doubtful.
  • Zach Collins, C - Out.

Heat vs Bulls Prediction and Pick

It is shocking to see the spread this close given the circumstances surrounding this game. While White is likely to suit up for the Bulls, the rest of the players are unlikely to take the floor, leaving the Bulls without critical depth across the lineup. The aforementioned back-to-back will also take a toll on them, as their key players were on the floor for a decent amount of minutes against the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, the Heat are healthier, better rested, and the overall better team. They blew out the Bulls by 36 the last time they played, and there is no reason to think that they cannot win by double digits on Thursday. Take the Heat to cover.

