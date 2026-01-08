Fisher Criticizes Kiffin’s Move Amid SEC Coaching Dispute

Jimbo Fisher criticized Lane Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU during their Playoff run. Kiffin moved to lead SEC rival LSU, taking over a team with four national championships. Under his leadership, Ole Miss enjoyed two consecutive seasons with more than ten wins.

Despite his exit, the Rebels performed beyond expectations in the CFP. They defeated Tulane in the opening round and came back to beat Georgia in the quarterfinals, securing a spot in the semifinals against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

Kiffin permitted some of his Ole Miss coaching staff joining LSU to continue coaching the Rebels in postseason games. This move maintained team stability and highlighted the value of his coaching team during his time there.

Following the win against Georgia, questions emerged about which coaches would stay for the semifinal. The timing of the transfer window added pressure. Charlie Weis Jr., the play-caller, will remain to keep the strategy consistent.

However, assistants George McDonald and Joe Cox will follow Kiffin to LSU, missing the semifinal. This sudden change in staff has sparked a discussion about how coaches balance their commitments to players with their career plans.

Fisher openly slammed Kiffin's decisions, calling the management of the assistants' roles "selfish" and "stupid," suggesting Kiffin left believing Ole Miss had reached its ceiling in the CFP. Fisher underscored the importance of keeping support for the team, stressing continuity for players.

Fisher argued that Kiffin's approach to the transition highlights a larger issue in the sport, insisting that players' postseason experiences shouldn't be disrupted by changes in staff.

Fisher drew on his own experiences with coaching transitions but warned against altering expectations mid-stream. He emphasized the need for stability during changes from major programs.

Fisher also emphasized the harm to players, expressing his anger over how staff changes negatively impact students. He insisted that Ole Miss's unique CFP run shouldn't be endangered by coaching departures, stating, "That team. And those guys. One time."