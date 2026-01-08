Austin Peay vs Florida Gulf Coast Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida Gulf Coast returns to Alico Arena Thursday looking to build on its first Atlantic Sun Conference win, welcoming an Austin Peay team that's undefeated in early conference play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST, with streaming coverage on ESPN+.

The Eagles (7-8, 1-1 ASUN) led wire-to-wire in Saturday's 72-55 road win over North Alabama, holding the Lions to 25.9% shooting in the first half and controlling the glass throughout.

J.R. Konieczny leads the Eagles at 15.1 points per game while also pulling down a team-high 6.1 rebounds. Rahmir Barno has been a steady presence as well, averaging 5.6 assists.

Austin Peay (8-5, 2-0 ASUN) boasts back-to-back wins over North Florida and Jacksonville. The Governors edged Jacksonville 71-68 last Saturday behind 23 points from freshman Zyree Collins.

Collin Parker leads the Governors at 15.8 points per game and has averaged 18.2 over his last 10. Collins adds 13.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals, while Rashaud Marshall contributes inside with 12 points and six rebounds per game.

Austin Peay holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, while FGCU is unbeaten against the Governors at Alico Arena.

Spread

Austin Peay +3.5 (-106)

FGCU -3.5 (-109)

Money line

Austin Peay +150

FGCU -160

Total

Over 152 (-107)

Under 152 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Austin Peay vs FGCU Betting Trends

Austin Peay is 5-4 against the spread in its last nine games.

FGCU is 2-7 against the spread in its last nine matchups.

The total has gone over in 12 of Austin Peay's last 18 ASUN clashes.

The total has gone over in five of FGCU's past six home games.

Austin Peay has lost five of its last six road matchups.

FGCU has won 13 of its last 18 conference games.

Austin Peay vs FGCU Injury Reports

Austin Peay

None.

FGCU

None.

Austin Peay vs FGCU Predictions and Picks

Thursday's matchup shapes up as a classic contrast between Austin Peay's defensive bite and FGCU's offensive balance and rebounding presence.

Austin Peay brings the more imposing defensive profile, allowing just 69.4 points per game while forcing 11.5 steals per contest. That pressure consistently tilts close games in their favor, including a 71-68 win over Jacksonville, where the Governors closed out late possessions.

Offensively, four players average double figures, with Collin Parker leading the way at 15.8 points per game and Zyree Collins setting the tone with his mix of scoring, playmaking, and disruptive defense.

FGCU's advantage shows up on the other side of the ball and on the glass. The Eagles average 82.4 points per game and shoot 45% from the field, numbers that test an Austin Peay defense built more on chaos than size. Rebounding also looms large. FGCU pulls down nearly 39 boards per game, a potential pressure point against a Governors team that prefers to win possessions by forcing mistakes rather than controlling them outright.