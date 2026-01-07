University of Texas Alumni Jordan Shipley Recovering in Hospital After Serious Ranch Fire

Former University of Texas wide receiver Jordan Shipley, 40, is stable but in critical condition at an Austin hospital due to serious burns from a fire incident at his ranch in Burnet.

The family released a statement saying the accident happened when a machine Jordan used on the ranch caught fire. "Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet. The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body," said Shipley's family to Sports Yahoo. Once he escaped, a ranch worker rushed him to a local hospital before an airlift took him to Austin for further care.

Bobby Burton of On Texas Football shared that Shipley suffered third-degree burns over 20% of his body. Though injured, his condition remains stable as medical professionals work hard.

Jordan Shipley played college football at the University of Texas from 2006 to 2009, achieving many milestones. As an All-American senior, he caught 116 passes for 1,485 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. At UT, he held records for receptions (248), yards (3,191), and touchdowns (33).

Shipley excelled beyond receiving. He returned one kickoff and three punts for touchdowns, becoming the first player from his college to score through receiving, kickoff, and punt returns in one season. He held records for kick return touchdowns and supported the Longhorn team over four years.

In the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals picked him in the third round, 84th overall, in 2010. His pro career lasted three seasons before an ACL injury in 2011 cut it short. Shipley made 79 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns, also playing briefly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shipley first stood out at Burnet High School, leading his team to state championship games in 2002 and 2003. He became Texas' all-class career leader in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns, which led to his 2015 induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

After football, Shipley maintained his ties to nature as a co-host of The Bucks of Tecomate and Tecomate Whitetail Nation TV shows, reflecting his interest in ranch life.