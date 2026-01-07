ContestsEvents
Tampering Runs Rampant in College Football

Craig Shemon
Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images

Tampering runs rampant in college football. Tampering is when an athlete is set to play for a school but other coaches and schools try to get those athletes to flip their allegiance to play somewhere else. The only time another school may contact a team's kid is if the kid enters his name in the transfer portal during a specific period of time on the calendar. Tampering happens all the time. There is no sanctioning body with the teeth to penalize anybody. So tampering runs rampant.

Now there is the case of Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. He is a very good dual threat player for the Huskies. Earlier this week he signed a very lucrative revenue sharing contract to remain with the Huskies football program. We should note, this revenue sharing deal is separate from Name, Image and Likeness. It is a more substantial contract agreed to by both parties. However, days after signing this contract, Williams entered his name in the transfer portal.

It seems that new LSU coach Lane Kiffin offered him more money to transfer to LSU. Logic would dictate that Kiffin allegedly tampered with Williams before his name was in the portal.

This situation may be the line in the sand college football needs because Washington has no intention of releasing Williams from his revenue sharing contract.

We will keep an eye on this story as the wild, wild west of college football continues. For the latest college football talk tune in to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
