Tampering runs rampant in college football. Tampering is when an athlete is set to play for a school but other coaches and schools try to get those athletes to flip their allegiance to play somewhere else. The only time another school may contact a team's kid is if the kid enters his name in the transfer portal during a specific period of time on the calendar. Tampering happens all the time. There is no sanctioning body with the teeth to penalize anybody. So tampering runs rampant.

Now there is the case of Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. He is a very good dual threat player for the Huskies. Earlier this week he signed a very lucrative revenue sharing contract to remain with the Huskies football program. We should note, this revenue sharing deal is separate from Name, Image and Likeness. It is a more substantial contract agreed to by both parties. However, days after signing this contract, Williams entered his name in the transfer portal.

It seems that new LSU coach Lane Kiffin offered him more money to transfer to LSU. Logic would dictate that Kiffin allegedly tampered with Williams before his name was in the portal.

This situation may be the line in the sand college football needs because Washington has no intention of releasing Williams from his revenue sharing contract.