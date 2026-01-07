Ravens Part with John Harbaugh After 18 Seasons

The Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh went their separate ways on Tuesday, ending an 18-season stint with the team. The decision came soon after missing the playoffs.

Harbaugh, who joined on January 23, 2008, led Baltimore to an 11-5 record in his first year. He gained recognition as the first head coach to win a playoff game each year for his first three seasons, guiding them to an impressive 13 wins in 2008. Over his career with the team, he compiled a 193-124 (.609) record, won six AFC North titles, and made four trips to the AFC Championship.

Despite his accomplishments, this season ended without a playoff berth, as Baltimore finished 8-9. It was just the third losing season during Harbaugh's tenure, each coinciding with injuries to starting quarterbacks.

The choice wasn't easy, said owner Steve Bisciotti. "Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership," he told ESPN. Harbaugh's contract was set to run through 2028, having signed an extension last offseason.

This season saw struggles at home, with a 3-6 record at M&T Bank Stadium—a franchise low. Fan dissatisfaction grew with each loss, and Harbaugh faced boos after a difficult 44-10 loss to the Texans on October 5.

Over the years, Harbaugh led the Ravens to 99 home wins, including a 21-3 record in prime-time games. But this year, attendance dropped, with many empty seats noted late in the season.

Since winning Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers in 2012, the Ravens reached the divisional round only once. Several playoff exits were due to unfortunate moments, like missed field goals and turnovers.

Questioning on game decisions arose, such as in the 28-24 loss to the Patriots. Despite holding a sizable lead, running back Derrick Henry didn't carry the ball in the last 12 minutes.

Harbaugh felt grateful for his Baltimore years, saying, "Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success."

The team's playoff struggles under quarterback Lamar Jackson included just three postseason victories. Jackson's remarkable 2019 season, with a 14-2 record, remains a highlight. Harbaugh earned NFL Coach of the Year for that season.

Following his departure, seven NFL teams quickly showed interest in Harbaugh. He is considered a strong candidate for the New York Giants' coaching vacancy.