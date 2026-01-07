NFL Viewership Reaches New Heights in 2025, Second Only to 1989

In 2025, NFL games pulled in an impressive average of 18.7 million viewers, just shy of the 1989 peak of 19 million. This increase from the 2024 average of 17.5 million marks a 7% rise.

The boost is tied to Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" system, launched in January 2025. It combines cable and streaming data with a traditional panel, providing a more accurate view of audience numbers.

NFL broadcasts grew across all platforms, including networks and streaming services. CBS, NBC, and Prime Video hit record-breaking season averages. Fox saw its best figures since 2015, while ESPN recorded its second highest, just under 2023's figures.

The Kansas City Chiefs, despite hurdles, attracted the most viewers. The Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup drew over 57 million viewers, setting a new record. The Cowboys narrowly won, 31-28.

This season featured some top quarterbacks missing the playoffs, but others, like Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, kept their momentum. Young quarterbacks stood out too. Drake Maye from the Patriots made a name for himself. Caleb Williams led the Bears during critical times. Bo Nix was key for the Broncos. Trevor Lawrence advanced with coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars.

The playoff games could break even more records. The Bears-Packers wildcard game is highly anticipated. Notably, 2025's opening week games saw an average of 21 million viewers, the most since Nielsen began tracking in 1988. A milestone was reached as over 123 million tuned in at least once.

Thanksgiving games significantly boosted the viewership surge. They averaged 33.5 million across three games. The FOX-aired Packers-Lions game attracted 47.7 million viewers, the most ever for an early Thanksgiving game, marking a 27% viewership jump.

The NBA also experienced rising viewership. In 2021, the season brought in 17.1 million viewers across 272 games, a 10% increase from 2020, indicating an upward trend in TV and other platforms viewership.

This positive trend continued into 2025's playoff viewers. The Divisional Round averaged 36.6 million, with only an 8% drop from 2024's peak. The Texans-Chiefs game on ESPN/ABC had 33.8 million viewers, ESPN's highest since 1987.

The Chiefs were a central focus during the playoffs. Their game against the Texans in the Divisional Round captured even more viewers, following their Thanksgiving success against the Cowboys.

Reflecting regular-season success, NBC's Sunday Night Football averaged 21.6 million viewers in 2024, the best in years. The Rams-Eagles Divisional clash gathered 37.8 million viewers, making it the fourth-largest since 1988.