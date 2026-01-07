Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Hurricanes are glad to have gotten a week's rest. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are glad to have beaten Virginia Tech. Miami will be fighting against the traditional theme of Atlantic Coast hosts winning when the Hurricanes pay a visit to the Demon Deacons at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Wake Forest tripped the 12-3 Hokies 81-77 behind a 25-point performance from the senior guard Nate Calmese on Saturday, improving to 10-5 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC. Wake went from sinking only 20 of 59 shots at NC State to shooting 30-for-67 from the field and 87.5% from the charity stripe against VT, illustrating how much more dangerous the Demon Deacons can be in friendly Winston-Salem.

Miami boasts competitive odds to win at Wake Forest, thanks not only to the Hurricanes' 12-2 record and seven-game win streak, but because of The U's fine form in limited action away from home in late 2025. Miami shined versus Georgetown at a neutral site, and Ole Miss in Oxford, to begin the current streak.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-113)

Demon Deacons -1.5 (-104)

Money line

Hurricanes +100

Demon Deacons -113

Total

Over 156.5 (+100)

Under 156.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Betting Trends

The Miami Hurricanes have won seven straight contests.

Betting totals have gone over in four of the last five meetings.

Miami snapped a 19-game road losing streak in December.

Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Injury Reports

Miami Hurricanes

Guard Jordyn Kee is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Treyvon Maddox is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Forward Omaha Biliew is questionable with a foot injury.

Guard Isaac Carr is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predictions and Picks

This week's road trip helps Miami basketball escape the distraction of a College Football Playoff bid for the gridiron's Varsity Hurricanes. The key to a win at Wake, however, could be that the 'Canes were already getting healthy before enjoying a week off in the schedule. Miami's injury list has shrunk significantly.

For example, Sports Illustrated's Justice Sandle wrote earlier this winter that "Marcus Allen and Donte Allen have missed every game since the Hurricanes defeated Ole Miss on the road. Ernest Udeh Jr. has been in and out of the (lineup) all season." But all three of those cagers were on the squad for Miami's 76-69 victory over Pittsburgh last Tuesday, the huge senior center Udeh Jr. snagging 11 rebounds.