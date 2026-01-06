Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will look to exact a little revenge when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. These two teams faced off three days prior to this matchup, with the Timberwolves stealing the game on the road by a score of 125-115. Now they will have the chance to defend their home court and sweep the Heat in their season series.

All things considered, Miami is off to a great start as the middle of the season approaches. A perennial play-in team, the Heat have a legitimate chance to climb as high as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a stretch of good play, as they are currently tied with the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers for that honor. While this game against the Timberwolves figures to be a difficult one, the Heat have the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers on the horizon, two opponents that should result in easy victories. Beating Minnesota would allow the Heat a legitimate chance at a four-game win streak before heading into a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Heat look forward to a couple of easy opponents, the Timberwolves have the opposite in store for them. The schedule takes a sharp turn uphill after this game, with two straight games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a date with the San Antonio Spurs, and a January 16th matchup with the Houston Rockets. All of those teams are among the best in the NBA, making this one of the most important stretches of Minnesota's young season. Passing those tests would provide the T-Wolves with immense confidence as they continue to streak to the top of the Western Conference.

Spread

Heat +5.5 (+108)

Timberwolves -5.5 (-113)

Money line

Heat +203

Timberwolves -213

Totals

Over 237.5 (-104)

Under 237.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Heat are 21-15 ATS this year.

The Heat are 9-6 ATS in games they enter as road underdogs.

The under is 19-17 in Miami's games.

The Timberwolves have been one of the worst teams ATS this year, going 15-21.

The Timberwolves are 7-11 ATS at home.

The under is 19-17 in Minnesota's games.

Heat vs Timberwolves Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Questionable.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., F - Out.

Nikola Jovic, F - Questionable.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Terrance Shannon Jr., G - Out.

Heat vs Timberwolves Prediction and Pick