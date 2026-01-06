Knicks Part Ways with Coach Thibodeau Despite Playoff Success

The New York Knicks have parted ways with coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, even though he led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Owner James Dolan explained the decision was based on a need to change the team's direction.

Under Thibodeau, the team's performance steadily improved. In his first season, the team ended a 13-year playoff drought, earning him the NBA Coach of the Year award. During his time, Thibodeau achieved a 226-174 regular-season record, which amounts to a .565 winning percentage. Before he joined, the Knicks had a .330 winning percentage over the previous seven years.

Despite the success, Dolan had specific visions. He stated, "The team is really built on the shoulders of Tom Thibodeau, he built that core..." but also noted a need to "evolve beyond the old traditional coaching formulas," Dolan told Sports Illustrated.

The Knicks now have a new coach, Mike Brown. They have a 23-13 record, tying them with the Celtics for second in the East. The team also won the NBA Cup under his guidance. Bench players now see more playing time, with Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride, and Jordan Clarkson getting significant action.

The bench's output has increased, now averaging 31.6 points per game this season. This is up from 21.7 points last year. Thibodeau's strategy focused on a tight rotation, often raising concerns about player fatigue.

Thibodeau's defensive approach, involving tight rotations of 6-7 players, made the Knicks competitive. He left with a 24-23 playoff record, achieving more playoff wins than the last 13 Knicks coaches combined.

During Thibodeau’s leadership, the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. His efforts helped defeat top teams, yet a Game 6 loss to the Pacers ended their run last season.

Dolan expressed the organization’s ambitions, saying, "I would say we want to get to the Finals and we should win the Finals. This is sports. Anything can happen in sports. Getting to the Finals, we absolutely got to do. Winning the Finals, we should win."