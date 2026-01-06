Izzo Ejects Davis During Michigan State’s Big Win Over USC

Michigan State rolled over USC 80-51 at the Breslin Center on Monday. The Spartans dominated the game, leading by 21 points with six minutes to go. Coen Carr dropped 18 points, while Jaxon Kohler chipped in 16, shooting perfectly.

MSU shot 50% from the field. Their defense held USC to 33% shooting. Fast breaks were key with a 25-5 edge, and the bench outscored their opponents 21-9. USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara, who averages 20.4 points, was held to just four.

This was the first encounter since February 2025 when USC won 70-64 on their home floor. Michigan State leads the overall series 2-1, following a 72-62 win in March 2023. Their first clash happened in the 2009 NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight, with Michigan State winning 74-69 to grab a Final Four spot.

USC will next face Minnesota on Friday. Meanwhile, Michigan State hosts Northwestern on Thursday, looking to keep their momentum going.