Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Spread, and Total

A battered but resilient Panthers team opens a road swing Tuesday night against a Maple Leafs club that has been piling up points at home behind Auston Matthews' hot streak. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., EST with coverage on TNT and HBO Max.

Florida (22-16-3) snapped Colorado's 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. The Panthers have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 games and are 19-4-0 when scoring at least three goals this season. Brad Marchand continues to drive the offense with 46 points, while Sam Reinhart has eight goals over his last 10 games.

Toronto (19-15-7) has points in six straight games and owns a 14-5-5 record at home. Auston Matthews scored twice in Saturday's overtime loss to the Islanders and remains a focal point, racking up seven goals and five assists in the past 10 games.

Toronto took a 4-1 win in the season's first meeting between the teams, setting the stage for a tight Atlantic Division rematch.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+194)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Panthers -117

Maple Leafs +113

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The Panthers are 6-9 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Maple Leafs are 10-14 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in six of the Panthers' past eight matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the Maple Leafs' last six outings.

The Panthers have won six of their last seven road games, while the Maple Leafs have won five straight at home.

The Panthers have won four of the past six matchups against the Maple Leafs.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov, D — Injured reserve, upper body.

Seth Jones, D — Day to day, upper body.

Aleksander Barkov, C — Injured reserve, knee.

Tomas Nosek, C — Injured reserve, knee.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — Injured reserve, hernia.

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Injured reserve, upper body.

Cole Schwindt, RW — Injured reserve, arm.

Maple Leafs

Christopher Tanev, D — Injured reserve, lower body.

Jake McCabe, D — Day to day, undisclosed.

William Nylander, RW — Injured reserve, lower body.

Dakota Mermis, D — Injured reserve, lower body.

Anthony Stolarz , G — Injured reserve, upper body.

Brandon Carlo, D — Injured reserve, foot.

Dakota Joshua, C — Injured reserve, upper body.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

"The Maple Leafs have played their best hockey by far on their home ice and smoked the Panthers a month ago, 4-1, on the road .... However, the Panthers are looking more and more like a team that's figuring things out, and they'll soon get key pieces back from injury. The most recent effort in a win over the Avs was enough to turn heads. Even with home ice success, the Maple Leafs have underachieved this season overall. I'll take the more consistent, trustworthy team in the Panthers." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"Both teams are significantly shorthanded, but Florida's structure under Paul Maurice is better suited to weather defensive absences than Toronto's. The Maple Leafs are currently missing three of their top four defensemen (McCabe, Tanev, and potentially Carlo), which is a recipe for disaster against a Florida team that thrives on a heavy forecheck. Expect Florida's special teams and defensive discipline to be the difference maker." — Kim Smith, Winners and Whiners