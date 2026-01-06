Bryce Underwood Announces He is Staying at Michigan

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team on to the field prior to playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood announces he is staying! With the recent turmoil in Ann Arbor with the firing of Sherrone Moore and the hiring of Kyle Whittingham there were questions about whether the QB would enter the transfer portal and play somewhere else.

But Underwood announced on X Monday night - "Let's Go 147." The 2026 team will be Michigan's 147th in school history. According the sources, Underwood was never really looking to leave. He just needed a reason to stay. All told he has several reasons to stay. First and foremost he has a $12 million dollar NIL deal that would be hard to duplicate elsewhere. He likes playing with his current bunch of team mates. Plus as soon as Whittingham joined the team he spent 45 minutes with Underwood to re-recruit him into staying.

The conversation must have worked. Underwood and Michigan are ready to go for the upcoming season. And both sides will be looking for improvement this season. Under Sherrone Moore's run-intensive offense, Underwood completed just 60 percent of his passes. He threw 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Granted he is just an 18 year old true freshman but those numbers should have improved more than they did as the season went along.