Aaron Rodgers Career Extended on Last Snap of Game

Craig Shemon
Aaron Rodgers Career Extended

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers career extended into the playoffs as the Steelers beat the Ravens Sunday Night 26-24 in the NFL's final regular season game. But not before both sides made numerous heart stopping plays in the 4th quarter.

Rodgers dusted off his 42 year old arm and threw for a season high of 294 yards, including a 26 yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with :55 seconds remaining. That shot put the Steelers up 26-24 but they missed the extra point for the first time all season and allowed the Ravens a chance for a comeback.

Comeback they did! Lamar Jackson led them into Steelers territory but Tyler Loop missed a relatively easy 44 yard field goal as time expired. With that miss the Steelers improved to 10-7 and won their first AFC North title in five years. It also ended the Ravens season at 8-9.

The Steelers gave the Ravens their chances. Jackson found Zay Flowers twice in the 4th quarter for 50 and 64 yard touchdowns that seemed to give Baltimore the edge. But it was not to be.

AARON RODGERS CAREER EXTENDED

With Aaron Rodgers career extended the Steelers will host the Houston Texans in the playoffs on Monday night, January 12. Tune in each weekday from 2-6 pm as Craig Shemon and Company break down the latest NFL news and analysis and update you on the playoff matchups and NFL coach-firings. It's all on ESPN Southwest Florida .

Craig ShemonEditor
