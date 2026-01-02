Wembanyama’s MRI Shows No Ligament Damage; Will Miss Game Against Pacers

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Frost Bank Center on December 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

An MRI revealed that Victor Wembanyama's hyperextended left knee didn't suffer any ligament damage. However, he'll sit out the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The mishap occurred during San Antonio's 134-132 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. With 10:32 left in the game, Wembanyama had just attempted an offensive rebound over Karl-Anthony Towns. There was no contact with defenders, but his left foot slipped when he landed.

Wembanyama will stay in San Antonio for rehab rather than heading to Indiana. After the game, he felt optimistic about his condition but noted the medical team would make the final call. "It’s a good thing it was just a hyperextension," he said to NBA.com. "It should be minimal, whatever this thing is."

Following the incident, Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk wisely committed a foul to get Wembanyama looked at by the medical team. Guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox helped him up, and he limped to the locker room but showed signs of determination, shouting, “I’ll be back!” several times to the fans.

He returned to the bench with 1:22 remaining in the game without an obvious limp. He watched as his team secured the win. Nonetheless, he'll miss Friday's game, marking his 13th absence this season.

This season has been tough for the Spurs' star. Other setbacks have kept him off the court. Wembanyama was out a month with a calf strain and missed a few matches due to ankle issues. He has been averaging 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds, greatly impacting San Antonio's rank at the top of the Southwest Division.

The landing on Wednesday was similar to an incident with Nikola Jokić, who dealt with a hyperextended knee that sidelined him for four weeks. NBA rules require players to participate in at least 65 games to be eligible for some awards. Wembanyama has missed 13 games, getting close to this limit.

Apart from the hyperextension, his previous injuries include a bruised right knee from November 2024, which kept him out for three games, and ankle sprains in March 2024. Recent troubles point to a pattern, with him managing various calf and knee issues over the past year.