Troy Aikman Joins Miami Dolphins as Advisor for GM Search

ESPN Broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have enlisted Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman to help in their search for a new general manager, according to sources.

Aikman's role as an advisor is important. He's there to share his insights during the decision-making process for the team's new general manager. With his long NFL career as a player and analyst, Aikman's respected status in the league makes him perfect for this job.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross seeks an outside view, emphasizing Aikman's extensive connections developed over the years. These relationships are crucial for shaping the search. Through his role on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," Aikman remains connected with a broad network in the league.

Aikman continues his duties for ESPN, planning to commentate on the Saturday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, which will decide the NFC's top spot.

Chris Grier, the former Dolphins GM, left the team on Halloween after a rough 2-7 season start. Following his departure, Miami improved to 7-9 under coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins approach their season finale against the Patriots with a renewed spark.

Grier joined the Dolphins in 2000, taking up the GM role in 2016. During his time, Miami enjoyed five winning seasons and three playoff appearances, although they haven’t secured postseason victories. The team's 25-year playoff win drought is the longest in the league.

Currently, Champ Kelly is the interim general manager. The Dolphins want Kelly to support the team as they look for permanent solutions to the role.