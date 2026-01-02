NHL Winter Classic: Panthers and Rangers Take It Outside in Miami

General view around LoanDepot park prior to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers at loanDepot park on January 01, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic will have the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday, January 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will air on HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, and TVAS.

This game marks Florida's first outdoor NHL hockey match. With the Panthers as the reigning Stanley Cup champions, it's set to be something special. The game starts at 8 p.m. to avoid Miami's heat from melting the ice.

The location, home to the Miami Marlins, is the southernmost Winter Classic venue. The park features a retractable setup that will be opened for the game. This system helps manage Miami's climate conditions.

Preparations for the Winter Classic included a detailed review. Officials opened the roof and the left-field panels, confirming the setup's reliability. Dean Matsuzaki of the NHL said, “We learned that we're in a pretty good spot. There are a couple things we want to button up.”

During the trial, officials recorded a temperature of 58°F at ice level with no major temperature increases. The setup mimicked typical indoor conditions. The retractable roof opens in 15 minutes, while the panels can open in four minutes. These features help cut down on wind and sunlight.

Playing outdoors in Florida highlights a growing passion for hockey in the state. Florida teams, including the Panthers and Lightning, have performed well in recent years. Youth participation in the sport has surged since the '90s.

Two mobile units oversee the ice's preparation. The ice sheet here, at 2½ inches, is thicker than usual to maintain quality. In addition, decorations like palm trees and flamingos will add a Floridian feel to the event.

The New York Rangers will put their unbeaten outdoor game record on the line. They enter this matchup after a challenging season stretch. Artemi Panarin emphasized the match's importance for team spirit.