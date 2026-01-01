Hurricanes Secure Spot in CFP Semifinals with Win Over Buckeyes

Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 24-14 during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

No. 10 Miami defeated the defending champions, No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14 in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. Miami's victory earned them a spot in the semifinals, where they'll face off against the winner of the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Ole Miss.

Keionte Scott's 72-yard interception return gave Miami a 14-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 19 of 26 passes, including a touchdown to Mark Fletcher Jr. Miami's defense was truly the standout, holding the Buckeyes to just 24 points, their highest all season.

Julian Sayin, filling in as backup, threw for 287 yards, completing 22 of 35 passes. Despite being sacked five times and throwing two interceptions, he still accomplished a touchdown. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 157 yards, including a crucial 14-yard touchdown on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State struggled with turnovers. Miami's defense, led by All-America safety Caleb Downs, forced two fumbles. Running back ChaMar Brown sealed the win with a 5-yard run in the last minute.

Kicker Carter Davis's 49-yard field goal in the third quarter helped keep Miami ahead. This victory marks their sixth consecutive win since an overtime loss to SMU earlier in the season.

With both teams at 12-2, the Hurricanes, previously underdogs by 9½ points according to BetMGM, emerged strong. Miami secured their third victory over Ohio State in their last five meetings. The latest win added to Miami's streak, marking their third triumph against the Buckeyes, including a 2011 victory.

Back in the 2003 BCS National Championship at the Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State had defeated Miami 31-24 in double overtime. A game filled with controversial calls until the defeat was voided due to NCAA's later sanctions.