Tampa Bay Lightning vs Los Angeles Kings: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are making stop number two on the California gauntlet as they battle the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Lightning are 22-13-3 and second in the Atlantic Division. The Bolts have been showing some solid goal scoring (3.3 GF/G) and elite penalty killing (85.3 PK%), led by top players like Nikita Kucherov and benefiting from good goaltending, positioning them well for the eventual playoffs. The team is competitive and capable of big wins but also has tight losses, showing resilience with comebacks in games. Overall, Tampa is battling for the top spot in their division with a balanced, though sometimes inconsistent, performance through the first half of the 2025-26 season, relying on star power and strong defensive play. The Kings are 16-13-9 and fourth in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles just lost to the Colorado Avalanche on the road 5-2. The Avs were up 1-0 after one. The Kings tied things up early in the second, but Colorado scored two more goals. In the third, the Kings scored an early goal to cut the deficit in half, but the Avalanche added a couple insurance goals late in the game. Los Angeles was outshot 26-25 but won in hits 29-18. Faceoffs were even at 27 apiece and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The power play was 1-for-3 and the Kings did give the puck away a decent amount.

Tampa Bay is seventh in scoring, fifth in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in assists and points. The Bolts are 11-4-3 away and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. They have the best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at plus 25. Lately, the offense has been hovering around four to five goals a game and the defense has been a little inconsistent. Tampa is top 10 on both sides of the puck and, overall, a very well-balanced team. Despite all the elite talent, they still need to work on their power play and defensive depth.



Los Angeles is 29th in scoring, second in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Adrian Kempe leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Kings are 5-8-4 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. They have a goal differential of negative three. Los Angeles has lost three of their last four games and in those losses, the offense scored two goals or fewer. It's a race to three-goals type of league and the Kings have been struggling to get there. The team still has an experienced core of star players like Anže Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Drew Doughty to get through some tough stretches.