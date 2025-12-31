Tampa Bay Lightning vs Anaheim Ducks: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for their fifth win in a row as they battle the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST.



The Lightning are 22-13-3 and third in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Montreal Canadiens at home 5-4 in a shootout. The Bolts were up 3-0 in the second period, and they blew a 4-1 lead in the third. Tampa was outshot 35-21, outhit 26-17, and lost in faceoffs 37-22. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The Lightning did well with blocked shots but also gave the puck away a lot. Nikita Kucherov was the first star of the game with two goals.



The Ducks are 21-16-2 and third in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the San Jose Sharks at home 5-4. Anaheim outchanced and outshot the Sharks in every period and definitely could have won this game, but they just couldn't cash in on their quality chances. San Jose slowly built a 4-1 lead and the Ducks had a great push in the third period, but fell short. Anaheim outshot San Jose 42-13, outhit them 18-17, and won in faceoffs 32-26. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Troy Terry was the second star with two goals and one assist.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+170)

Ducks +1.5 (-178)

Money line

Lightning -138

Ducks +133

Total

OVER 6.5 (-113)

UNDER 6.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Ducks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last nine games.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Tampa Bay is 7-1 SU in its last eight games against Anaheim.

The total has gone OVER in five of Anaheim's last six games.

Anaheim is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Anaheim's last 10 games at home.

Lightning vs Ducks Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Scott Sabourin, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Erik Cernak, D - Injured reserve

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Anaheim Ducks

Radko Gudas, D - Day-to-day

Frank Vatrano, RW - Day-to-day

Lightning vs Ducks Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is seventh in scoring, fifth in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in assists and points. He also has a four-game point streak. The Bolts are 11-4-3 on the road and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. They have the best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at plus-25. This is a top five team on both sides of the puck and they have scored at least four goals in each of their wins in this winning streak. They will try to get more power play chances.



Anaheim is fourth in scoring, 32nd in goals against, 24th on the power play, 28th on the penalty kill. Troy Terry leads the team in assists. The Ducks are 12-7 at home and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. They have a goal differential of negative three. Anaheim has lost three games in a row and both sides of the puck haven't been playing well. The offense finally got going in the Sharks game, but the execution was off. The Ducks will try to get a good start on offense against the Bolts, but they will probably struggle to slow down all that firepower that they have on offense.

Best Bet: Over