Spotlighting Major Flaws in 2025 NFL Playoff Teams

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to the crowd following a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

This year's NFL playoffs reveal distinct weaknesses among the teams. No team emerges as the clear frontrunner for Super Bowl LX. Analysts examine the 12 playoff teams and potential division winners in the AFC North and NFC South.

The Seattle Seahawks have a 13.4% chance of making it to the Super Bowl, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, but defending against tight ends isn't their strength. Ranked toward the bottom, they'll have difficulty with players like George Kittle from the 49ers.

Denver Broncos lead in sacks but struggle defending slot receivers. Slot corners like Ja'Quan McMillian often falter.

The Los Angeles Rams find short-yardage run defense to be a weak spot. Third in second-level yards allowed, they fail 74% of the time in crucial situations.

San Francisco 49ers, plagued by injuries, have lost their pass rush effectiveness. They rank 29th in rush win rate and are last in pressure rate.

Philadelphia Eagles face issues with the blitz. Jalen Hurts ranks 20th against blitzes and has recently struggled.

Key player injuries leave Green Bay Packers vulnerable on important downs. Their defense struggles on second and third downs.

Houston Texans have issues with their offensive line, ranked 30th in pass block efficiency. Penalties on linemen, like those from Aireontae Ersery, add to their problems.

In the AFC, Los Angeles Chargers have trouble covering tight ends, ranking 27th by DVOA.

Baltimore Ravens find passing in the red zone difficult, with Lamar Jackson last in efficiency.

Chicago Bears struggle against slot receivers, allowing the most yards and scores.

Pittsburgh Steelers rely on short passes by veteran Aaron Rodgers, known for having low passing depth.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense declines after their bye week, falling in both pass and run rankings.

Carolina Panthers see their third-down defense drop, allowing over 46% conversions.

Buffalo Bills struggle with run defense, ranking near the bottom in run DVOA.