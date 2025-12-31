NBA Teams Battle for Top Spots: A Look at Standings as 2025 Ends

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in action during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Frost Bank Center on December 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference moving into 2026, with a 25-8 record. Right behind them are the New York Knicks, now at 23-9 after winning the NBA Cup.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder top the standings, despite some holiday season challenges. They're lined up for games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns next. Jalen Williams continues to perform well, though his stats have dipped slightly from last year.

The San Antonio Spurs, a consistent presence in the Western Conference, are in second place with a 23-9 record. Victor Wembanyama mentions "a shift in our season" following their NBA Cup victory. De'Aaron Fox stresses the importance of playing hard against all opponents, regardless of their ranking.

Recently, the New York Knicks showed their strength, defeating top teams like the Boston Celtics after an injury and surpassing the Pistons in playoff battles, strengthening their position as a major force in the East. Adjustments by head coach Mike Brown improved their depth and performance.

The Detroit Pistons may have control in the East, but there are weaknesses, especially in shooting; they recorded the season's lowest three-point percentage in December. Injuries to key players and a limited number of home games add to their upcoming challenges.

With consistent improvement, the Houston Rockets now hold fifth place with a 20-10 record. Kevin Durant's recent streak of 30-point games has put the spotlight on him. Michael C. Wright gives them a closer look for ESPN.

The Denver Nuggets, who recently ranked sixth, are aiming for a comeback, with hopes for Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun's return from injuries. However, missing Nikola Jokic for weeks impacts the team vibe. Still, their recent playoff stretch keeps them in contention.

Even with player setbacks, last year's champions—the Boston Celtics—remain competitive. Jaylen Brown's consistent high scoring suggests they might push for playoffs again.

On their quest for more consistent results, the Timberwolves aim to make the most of Jokic's absence. Their drive is crucial for better placement among Western Conference challenges.

With Austin Reaves out, the Lakers are making their way up the ranks, benefitting from important contributions from their bench players with a 20-11 record.

The Phoenix Suns rely on strong defenses to keep scores low, boosting their playoff prospects with recent victories.

Powered by close wins, the Raptors are showing promise for competing, led by Scottie Barnes. His steady play boosts their playoff hopes.

Midway through the season, the Chicago Bulls are dealing with injuries that could hinder their momentum. Yet, upcoming games bring opportunities to regain their stride.

There's a buzz about possible trade moves for Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young. Tim MacMahon from ESPN discusses trade rumors.

Showing determination, the Clippers embark on a winning streak driven by Kawhi Leonard's standout play. The team's current run bodes well for the season ahead.

The Indiana Pacers are at the end of the list with a shaky record, yet draft prospects remain hopeful. Injuries have pushed them down.