Governor DeSantis Appoints Former Coach Urban Meyer to New College of Florida Board

Fox Sports commentator Urban Meyer looks on during the first half between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Urban Meyer, Mark Bauerlein, and Debra Jenks as the newest members of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. The appointments were publicly shared on December 30, 2025, in Tallahassee.

Urban Meyer, known for his accomplishments in college football, is joining the board. Meyer has served as a College Football Analyst for FOX Sports and has managed the Jacksonville Jaguars. His coaching career includes securing national championships at The Ohio State University and the University of Florida. Meyer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

Mark Bauerlein is continuing his role on the board. An Editor at First Things Magazine, he also taught at Emory University. He was in charge of the Office of Research and Analysis at the National Endowment for the Arts.

Debra Jenks, a Partner at Jenks & Harvey, LLP, will also be on the board. She holds a position as a commissioner for the Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. Jenks is a New College of Florida alumna and earned her law degree at Lewis and Clark Law School.

The Florida Senate needs to approve these trustee appointments. The governor's decision to choose Meyer highlights a recent pattern of selecting individuals with Florida sports connections for educational roles. DeSantis aims to shift New College of Florida's academic focus.

Meyer's achievements align with Florida's spirit. Bauerlein’s ongoing involvement backs the effort to guide the college’s cultural and academic trajectory. Jenks reinforces the board's local connections with her New College alumni background.

