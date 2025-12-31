Buccaneers’ Pass Defense Collapses After Week 9 Bye

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surrendered the second-worst quarterback rating in the NFL since their Week 9 bye, according to data from ESPN per JoeBucsFan.com. Through Week 9, Tampa Bay allowed opposing quarterbacks a QBR of 43.4, which tops across the league during that span.

But from Weeks 10-17 Tampa Bay permitted a QBR of 64.3. Only the Cardinals fared worse, and Arizona went 0-7 in that stretch.

Tampa Bay entered the bye after defeating the Saints on the road in Week 9. Baker Mayfield was hurt. The defense stepped up and won that game.

Since the bye, Tampa Bay is 1-7, with their lone win coming in a three-point squeaker against the Cardinals. The team hasn't been the same since returning from the break.

The collapse mirrors a similar situation from 2011, when Tampa Bay stood at 4-2. They headed to London in first place in the NFC South. The team lost in London to the Bears, then had a bye week, and proceeded to lose every remaining game that season.