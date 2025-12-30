Montreal Canadiens vs Florida Panthers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Montreal Canadiens will try to get back in the win column as they battle the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Canadiens are 20-12-6 and third in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road 5-4 in a shootout. Montreal was down 3-0 after two periods of play. In the third period, the Canadiens were down 4-1, and they came all the way and got the tying goal with four seconds left. Montreal didn't fully complete the comeback, but they will take the point. The Canadiens won in shots 35-21, in hits 26-17, and in faceoffs 37-22. They were 0-for-4 on the power play and the penalty kill was 1-for-1. Montreal was good at turning giveaways into offensive zone time and chances.



The Panthers are 21-15-2 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Washington Capitals at home 5-3. Both teams scored twice in the first period, the Caps took an early lead in the third, and Florida scored three straight after that to finish off the win. The Panthers outshot Washington 29-25 but lost in hits 19-16 and in faceoffs 31-27. The power play was 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6 on stops. The Panthers had a decent number of shots get blocked, but they still found a way to get the victory.

Spread

Canadiens +1.5 (-203)

Panthers -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Canadiens +122

Panthers -127

Total

OVER 6.5 (-104)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canadiens vs Panthers Betting Trends

Montreal is 5-0 SU in its last five games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in four of Montreal's last five games on the road.

Montreal is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games when playing on the road against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last five games.

Florida is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last five games at home.

Canadiens vs Panthers Injury Reports

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Evans, C - Injured reserve

Kirby Dach, C - Injured reserve

Kaiden Guhle, D - Injured reserve

Patrik Laine, RW - Injured reserve

Alex Newhook, C - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Cole Schwindt, C - Injured reserve

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

Canadiens vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Montreal is sixth in scoring, 23rd in goals against, tied for seventh on the power play, and tied for 21st on the penalty kill. Cole Caufield leads the team in goals. The Canadiens are 10-3-5 on the road and 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. They have a negative two goal differential and this will be stop four on a seven-game road trip, where they have gone 1-0-2. The offense has shown that they can turn it on at any moment, but the defense has been inconsistent. They will look for a better start and try to hold off any big Panthers goal swings.



Florida is 12th in scoring, tied for 17th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers are 13-8-2 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have a plus three goal differential and just ended a two-game home losing streak. The team is still focusing on improving their power play and just enjoyed taking momentum in their third period play and not holding back with goals in bunches. This game will be the second night of back-to-backs. The Panthers will try to limit their time in the box.

Best Bet: Over