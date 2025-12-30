Miami Heat Star Out with Ankle Injury

Pelle Larsson of the Miami Heat sprained his ankle during a game against the Nuggets. This mirrored an earlier situation when Nikola Jokic left the court due to a knee issue, which happened the same day.

Larsson, in his second season, exited halfway through. His ankle has been a concern all season. He had sprained it earlier on December 10, causing him to miss five games before returning.

Larsson's stats highlight his importance: 9.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over 26 games. He shot 47.2% overall, 36.7% from three-point range, and 78.3% on free throws.

Before this setback, he showed promise. After his December return, he scored a career high of 21 points in one game and then 16 against Indiana.

He performs better as a starter, with 11.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 27 minutes. Stats show nearly 50% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc, and 78% from the stripe.

The Heat perform well with him starting, winning 12 out of 18 games. His presence boosts the team's scoring by 3 points per 100 possessions.

With Larsson out, players like Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez might get more playing time. This is an attempt to compensate for his absence on the court.

Despite the setback, Miami triumphed, beating Denver 147-123. Their record improved to 18-15, sitting sixth behind the Orlando Magic, who hold the tiebreakers.

Drafted 44th in 2024, Larsson came from Arizona Wildcats, quickly becoming a key player for the Heat.

Last year, he averaged 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 55 games. His shooting stats were 43.8% field goals, 33.7% from three, and 67% from the free-throw line.