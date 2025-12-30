Jacksonville Jaguars Take on Titans in Pivotal AFC South Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars go up against the Tennessee Titans in a crucial Week 18 contest at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, with the game starting at 1 p.m. ET. This game will determine who becomes the AFC South champion.

The Jaguars have a 12-4 record, securing a playoff berth by defeating the Denver Broncos and benefiting from the Colts' loss to the 49ers. The result against the Titans will decide the division title, making this matchup even more important.

The Houston Texans, with their 11-5 record, face off against the Indianapolis Colts on the same day. The Jaguars' final game could change the playoff landscape depending on the outcomes of other games.

In their most recent matchup, Jacksonville defeated the Colts 23-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025. This win marks their ninth time reaching the postseason, last achieved in 2022.

The Jaguars have won AFC South titles in 2017 and 2022, and AFC Central titles in 1998 and 1999. They've also made wild-card playoff appearances in 1996, 1997, 2005, and 2007.

Tickets for upcoming playoff games are available on Ticketmaster.com, with refunds provided if a home game doesn't happen.

The Jaguars and Titans have faced each other 60 times historically, with the Titans leading 35-25. Recent notable games include the Jaguars' 10-6 win in 2024 at Nissan Stadium and the Titans' 28-20 win in 2023.

Back in Week 18 of 2022, the Jaguars beat the Titans 20-16 at EverBank Stadium, thanks to a thrilling fumble return for a touchdown by Josh Allen, securing the division title. This game has similar stakes.

In past seasons, the Titans have sometimes dominated, while the Jaguars swept them in 2022 for the first time since 2005. Between 2009 to 2016, and once more in 2019, the teams split the series.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has excelled against the Jaguars, with a standout 238-yard, 4-touchdown game in 2018 and a 153-yard performance in 2023.

The Jaguars played their first-ever franchise game against the then-Houston Oilers, now the Titans, in 1995, marking the beginning of this division rivalry.