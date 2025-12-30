ACC Basketball in Florida: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Two ACC matchups cap the year with very different stakes but the same spotlight. Miami welcomes Pittsburgh to Coral Gables looking to keep momentum rolling at home, while Florida State heads to Chapel Hill for a measuring-stick road test against one of the league's early heavyweights.

At Watsco Center, the Hurricanes get another chance to flex an offense that's been among the conference's most productive, while Pitt arrives fresh off a confidence-boosting win and eager to see how it stacks up against an ACC contender away from home.

Up north, Florida State faces a sharper challenge. No. 12 North Carolina has set the tone early this season, and the Seminoles will need discipline and poise to stay within striking distance.

Florida State vs No. 12 North Carolina

Florida State gets its first ACC test of the season Tuesday, and it comes against a North Carolina team that hasn't lost at home. Conference play tips off in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

The Seminoles (7-6) walk into the Dean E. Smith Center after getting right in back-to-back wins at home, most recently an 87-63 victory over Jacksonville. The streak follows a brutal stretch of five straight losses by an average of more than 24 points per game.

Florida State has shown offensive balance but remains shaky overall, averaging 85.0 points while allowing 78.3. Robert McCray V leads the Seminoles in scoring and assists, while Alex Steen provides work on the glass. Florida State has leaned into pressure defense, ranking among the ACC's better teams in steals, but has struggled away from home.

North Carolina (12-1) closed nonconference play with five straight wins, starting with a three-point win over No. 18 Kentucky and capped by a 99-51 rout of East Carolina. The Tar Heels have been dominant defensively, allowing just 63.5 points per game, and have controlled the paint behind Caleb Wilson, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding. Kyan Evans has steadied the backcourt, while North Carolina's depth has shown up consistently on both ends.

Spread

Florida State +14 (-105)

North Carolina -14 (-108)

Money line

Florida State +832

North Carolina -1010

Total

Over 164 (-110)

Under 164 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pittsburgh vs Miami

Miami opens ACC play Tuesday night riding a six-game winning streak and a whole lot of offensive firepower. The Canes welcome Pittsburgh to the Watsco Center at 7 p.m. EST on the ACC Network and ESPN+.

Miami (11-2) enters the matchup playing their best basketball of the season, averaging 89.5 points while shooting better than 52 percent from the field. Malik Reneau leads the offense at 20.4 points per game and anchors the frontcourt, while Tre Donaldson runs the show with 7.0 assists per night. Ernest Udeh Jr. controls the glass, and Miami's depth can quickly wear down teams.

Pittsburgh (7-6) arrives after snapping a three-game skid with an 80–46 win over Penn State. The Panthers have leaned heavily on Cameron Corhen, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, and have gotten perimeter shooting from Barry Dunning Jr. Pittsburgh has defended reasonably well this season, allowing 67.8 points per game, but has struggled away from home.

Spread

Pittsburgh +10 (-110)

Miami -10 (-110)

Money line

Pittsburgh +446

Miami -535

Total

Over 145.5 (-110)

Under 145.5 (-110)