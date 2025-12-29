Week 18: Ravens and Steelers Clash for AFC North, Seahawks Face 49ers in Pivotal Match

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL has scheduled an important showdown with the Ravens taking on the Steelers in Week 18's Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The victor claims the AFC North title and the No. 4 playoff spot. The loser misses the playoffs completely.

The Ravens, holding an 11-5 record, host the 3-13 Browns on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. A win ensures the AFC North and a No. 3 playoff spot for them. Meanwhile, the Steelers (10-6) have already secured a playoff spot but need a win over the Ravens for the division crown.

Saturday's doubleheader on ESPN/ABC will feature the Panthers against the Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are aiming for the NFC South title. Then, at 8 p.m. ET, it's Seahawks versus 49ers. The winner comes out as NFC West champion, grabbing the No. 1 NFC seed.

In Week 17, the Steelers, with a 9-7 record, lost to the Browns 13-6, missing a chance to secure the division early. However, they'd previously defeated the Ravens 27-22 on December 7. Defensive standout Cam Heyward is enthusiastic, stating, "We dropped this one. We missed our clinch shot. But bring it on, Baltimore's here. Winner takes all. Let's grab it at home," he told ESPN.

DK Metcalf, the Seahawks' wide receiver, is missing for the last game, serving a two-game suspension. Meanwhile, Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson's playing status is uncertain after a back injury sidelined him for Week 17's game with the Packers.

The Ravens overcame the Packers in Week 17, while the Steelers struggled in a low-scoring game against the Browns. Pittsburgh's defense, however, limited Aaron Rodgers to a subpar performance.

In other divisional contests, with a 7-9 record, the Buccaneers trail a game behind the Panthers, who have an 8-8 record, in the NFC South. Winning against the Panthers secures the Buccaneers a fifth straight division title. Conversely, a Panther victory clinches their first NFC South crown since 2015, although they might still advance if the Falcons finish with two wins.

The NFC South could become a chaos. If the Falcons win both against the Rams and Saints, the Panthers might win the division via a tiebreaker at 8-9, even if they lose to the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are still in pursuit of the NFC's top seed following their Week 17 victory over the Bears, bringing them to 12-4. Against the Seahawks, they earlier secured a 17-13 win in Week 1. It's the third time since 1990 that a season-ending matchup determines the No. 1 conference seed.