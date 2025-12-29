Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Washington Capitals look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Florida Panthers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Capitals are 20-13-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils on the road 4-3 in overtime. The Caps scored late in the first. Both teams scored in the second. The Devils scored two quick goals in the third, but Washington was able to tie things up two minutes later. The Capitals were outshot 38-33 and lost in hits 17-14. Washington won in faceoffs 37-19. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Caps did well with blocked shots and Aliaksei Protas was the second star.



The Panthers are 20-15-2 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home 4-2. Florida lost the first period 2-1 and were down 3-2 at the end of the second period. The Bolts got an insurance goal to end it. The Panthers outshot the Lightning 26-25 and won in faceoffs 26-24. Florida lost in hits 32-27. The Panthers are 1-for-10 on the power play and the penalty kill was 6-for-6. Eetu Luostarinen was the second star with one goal.

Spread

Capitals +1.5 (-233)

Panthers -1.5 (+194)

Money line

Capitals +117

Panthers -122

Total

OVER 5.5 (-127)

UNDER 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Panthers Betting Trends

Washington is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

Washington is 3-10 SU in its last 13 games against Florida.

Washington is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Florida's last 12 games against Washington.

Capitals vs Panthers Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Cole Schwindt, C - Injured reserve

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov - C - Injured reserve

Capitals vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Washington is 10th in scoring, eighth in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. Tom Wilson leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games and 9-6-3 on the road. They have a plus 15 goal differential, which is third best in the Eastern Conference. Before their most recent win, Washington lost six of seven games. Both sides of the puck were playing badly, and now they finally got a solid victory again. They haven't won two games in a row since early December and will look to keep the scoring going throughout the game.



Florida is 12th in scoring, 18th in goals against, 18th on the power play, sixth on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers are 12-8-2 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have a plus one goal differential and have lost two home games in a row. In both of those losses, both sides of the puck didn't play well. The team is focusing on improving their power play because 1-for-10 in a game isn't going to cut it. Florida will look to have good defense lead to the offense as they try to get some home wins again.

Best Bet: Panthers Money line