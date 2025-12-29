UNC Tar Heels Start ACC Play Against Florida State Seminoles

Robert McCray V #6 of the Florida State Seminoles dribbles the ball against Xaivian Lee #1 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on November 11, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The UNC Tar Heels are preparing to launch their ACC basketball schedule by facing the Florida State Seminoles. This kicks off an 18-game conference series, with one opponent not played, two opponents played twice, including a regular rival, and others played once.

Historically, UNC has dominated the series against Florida State, which began in 1991. The Seminoles' biggest win was a 90-57 victory in 2012, according to official records. Recent clashes from 2020 to 2025 show Florida State edging out with three wins.

Florida State enters the game with a 7-6 record, having faced a range of competition. Recent wins were over teams like Mississippi Valley State and Jacksonville, while they lost to Florida and Texas A&M.

Ex-Florida State player Luke Loucks now coaches the team after long-time coach Leonard Hamilton left last season. Loucks played for FSU from 2008 to 2012 and has coached in the NBA, including the Golden State Warriors. The school is aiming for consistent improvement in team growth.

For UNC, they are coming off a dominant 99-51 win over ECU. This performance demonstrated their ability to regroup after a close win against Ohio State just 48 hours earlier.

Florida State counts on players like Robert McCray and Lajae Jones, who have started all 13 games. McCray leads the team with 13.5 points per game, while Alex Steen averages 6.7 rebounds.

The Seminoles have struggled to defend opponents who shoot more accurately and grab more rebounds. Despite wins against weaker teams, they have faced greater challenges with tougher opponents.

UNC holds advantages in size and key player matchups. The Tar Heels can rely on players like Seth Trimble and capitalize on combinations like Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. The team is aiming for a strong start before they travel to Dallas.

Past matchups between UNC and Florida State have included memorable events, such as FSU's impressive shooting in an ACC title rematch. The Seminoles made 11 of 22 three-pointers while UNC made 5 of 20.