Florida State on the Hunt for New Quarterback as Castellanos and Glenn Depart

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles looks to pass the ball during the first half of the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida State University is in search of a new quarterback. Tommy Castellanos is heading to the NFL Draft, and Brock Glenn is leaving via the transfer portal, making their return next season impossible. This shift requires a fresh face for the role.

During his senior year, Castellanos put up impressive numbers. He recorded 2,760 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and added 557 rushing yards with 9 rushing touchdowns. Despite these efforts, the team struggled later with losses to Miami, Pitt, Stanford, and Clemson.

Previously at Boston College, Castellanos's transfer strengthened Florida State. They pulled off an impressive 31-17 win over Alabama last year. At Florida State, he completed passes with a 58.3% accuracy rate, led the nation with 15.33 yards per completion, and was third in the ACC with an average of 276.4 offensive yards per game.

At Boston College, he started most games in 2024. He had 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, added 156 rushing yards, and gained 2 touchdowns in the Fenway Bowl victory over SMU, where he was named the offensive MVP.

As for Glenn, a redshirt sophomore, he departed via the transfer portal. Initially committed to Ohio State, he didn't secure a starting role at Florida State.

Florida State is looking for new quarterback talent, focusing on the transfer portal, previously successful with Castellanos and D.J. Uiagalelei. Anthony Colandrea from UNLV and Colton Joseph from Old Dominion are under consideration.

Pete Nakos of On3 shared some insights, stating, "Sources have told On3 that UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea is expected to command significant Power Four interest. While Florida State has started to surface, sources have cautioned that other schools are heavily in the mix. Keep an eye on Tennessee, too." said Pete Nakos to Newsweek.

Coach Mike Norvell faces a challenging task to achieve a winning season. Without success, his position may be uncertain next year.

Colandrea expects interest from top programs as he enters his senior year after two seasons at Virginia and another at UNLV. His one-year eligibility fits with Florida State's preference for short-term quarterback solutions.