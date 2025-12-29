Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Denver Nuggets will head to the East Coast to face the Miami Heat at 9:30 p.m. EST. The Nuggets, led by all-world center Nikola Jokić, remain one of the best teams in the NBA and one of the few teams with a legitimate hope of winning the Finals. The Heat, on the other hand, are a solid team, but lack any serious championship aspirations, even though they will almost certainly return to the playoffs in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference bracket.

It is hard to overstate how good Jokic has been this season. The Serbian is averaging a triple-double with 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per contest. Those are truly outrageous numbers, especially considering that the Nuggets are a winning team that has plenty of mouths to feed on offense. The Heat are one of the better defensive teams against opposing centers, but it seems virtually impossible to slow Jokic down, especially given his recent performances.

After enduring a three-game losing streak, the Heat have gotten back on track with consecutive wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers. However, neither of those teams is particularly tough competition. Monday's matchup with Denver kicks off a stretch of contests against excellent competition, including a date with the first-seeded Detroit Pistons. Getting off on the right foot with a win against the Nuggets would massively boost Miami's confidence before a couple of crucial tests.

Spread

Nuggets -2.5 (+100)

Heat +2.5 (-108)

Money line

Nuggets -127

Heat +122

Totals

Over 245.5 (+100)

Under 245.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 18-13 ATS this season.

The Nuggets are 9-7 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 11-5 in Denver's road games.

The Heat are 18-14 ATS this year.

The Heat are 9-7 ATS when they play on their home floor.

The under is 17-15 in Miami's games.

Nuggets vs Heat Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun, F - Out.

Aaron Gordon, F - Out.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Bam Adebayo, C - Questionable.

Nuggets vs Heat Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are dealing with significant injuries in this contest. The Nuggets have been without both Braun and Gordon for some time now, leaving them extremely thin at forward and hurting their ability to rotate on defense. However, the Heat do not have many players who could exploit that absence.