Dartmouth vs Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Florida closes the nonconference slate Monday night with momentum in hand and another chance to sharpen its edge at home. The Gators tipoff against Dartmouth at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center at 6 p.m. EST on SEC Network.

The Gators (8-4) enter the matchup on a three-game win streak after a challenging start to the season. Florida has leaned on pace, rebounding, and balance, averaging 84.3 points per game while holding opponents just over 70.

Thomas Haugh leads Florida at 17.3 points per game, while Alex Condon continues to anchor the frontcourt with scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. Rueben Chinyelu has controlled the glass inside, and the Gators' depth has shown up during a December stretch that included wins over Colgate and Saint Francis.

Dartmouth (5-6) arrives looking for steadier footing away from home. Kareem Thomas drives the Big Green offense at 19.7 points per game, while Brandon Mitchell-Day contributes on the boards and as a secondary playmaker. Dartmouth averages 76.5 points per game but has struggled defensively against higher-tempo teams.

Florida opens SEC action later in the week, traveling to Missouri on Saturday.

Spread

Dartmouth +34.5 (-104)

Florida -34.5 (-117)

Money line

Dartmouth +1900

Florida -24900

Total

Over 159.5 (-104)

Under 159.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dartmouth vs Florida Betting Trends

Dartmouth is 3-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Florida is 1-4 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone under in 13 of Dartmouth's last 19 matchups.

The total has gone under in eight of Florida's past 11 games.

Dartmouth has lost five of its last seven road matchups.

Florida has won 12 straight at home.

Dartmouth vs Florida Injury Reports

Dartmouth

None.

Florida

AJ Brown, G — Out, shoulder.

Dartmouth vs Florida Predictions and Picks

"Dartmouth has an efficient high-usage scorer in Thomas (19.7 PPG on 55.3% FG), who can keep them functional enough offensively to avoid a complete collapse. Florida can absolutely win comfortably, but covering a mid-30s spread usually requires a full 40 minutes of urgency — and the most common way big favorites fail to cover is when the second half turns into a slower, 'get out healthy' finish once the margin is decided." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"Florida should win the battle on the glass, as the Gators lead the country in rebound percentage, but Dartmouth should hang in better than most, ranking 72nd in road rebound percentage. Florida ranks 339th in three-point shooting percentage at 28.2%, while Dartmouth ranks 35th at 37.9%, which climbs to 40.4% in games played away from home." — Greg Peterson, VSiN