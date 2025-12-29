Brock Purdy’s Five Touchdowns Propel 49ers to Win Over Bears in Sunday Matchup

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers runs against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers triumphed over the Chicago Bears 42-38 in an exhilarating game during Week 17's "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, marking one of the season's highest-scoring matchups with a combined total of 80 points.

This victory improves the 49ers' record to 12-4, keeping them in the playoff race as they vie for the NFC's top spot. The Bears clinched the NFC North title with an 11-5 record. The 49ers can secure the top seed and NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, who have a 13-3 record, in Week 18.

Brock Purdy put on an impressive display, scoring five total touchdowns for the second consecutive game. This rare achievement places him among only seven players in NFL history to accomplish back-to-back games with over five touchdowns since 2020. Purdy completed 24 of 33 passes, accumulated 303 yards, threw three passing touchdowns, and had an interception. He also added two rushing touchdowns on six carries for 28 yards.

Christian McCaffrey enhanced the 49ers' offense by rushing 23 times for 140 yards and scoring one touchdown. He also gained 41 receiving yards over four receptions. McCaffrey set a personal milestone with 121 rushing yards in the first half. Over the past six games, he has accumulated nine rushing touchdowns.

The game's scoring intensified quickly, starting with a Bears pick-six by T.J. Edwards just 15 seconds in. Purdy responded by connecting with Jake Tonges on a short pass for seven points. He followed up with a 10-yard run, while Caleb Williams countered with two touchdown passes for Chicago before halftime.

McCaffrey maintained San Francisco's momentum with a 5-yard rushing score, and Purdy turned a read-option play into another rushing touchdown. The Bears' D'Andre Swift secured two rushing touchdowns, including a crucial 22-yard run late in the game. In the closing moments, Purdy connected with Jauan Jennings for a 38-yard victory. Meanwhile, a last-minute attempt by Williams for the Bears was unsuccessful with an incomplete pass in the end zone.

Williams accumulated 330 yards and two touchdown passes, becoming the first Bears quarterback since 2013 to achieve multiple 30-plus yard passing touchdowns in one game. He is on the verge of a 4,000-yard season, needing 600 more yards. Additionally, Williams needs seven touchdowns to set a new record with 30 for the season.

The dynamic D'Andre Swift managed to rush for two scores, marking five multi-touchdown games this year. His spirited performance added to the late-game drama.