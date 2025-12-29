ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
2025-26 College Football Bowl Season: Schedule and Scores

Ethan Grunkemeyer #17 of the Penn State Nittany Lions lift the championship trophy

Ethan Grunkemeyer #17 of the Penn State Nittany Lions lift the championship trophy following the game against the Clemson Tigers during the 2025 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 college football bowl season started on December 13. It will continue until the College Football Playoff title game on January 19. Several games feature leading teams from across the nation.

Things started with South Carolina State narrowly beating Prairie View A&M 40-38 in a tight Battle at the Celebration Bowl on December 13. Meanwhile, Washington easily defeated Boise State 38-10 at the LA Bowl.

On December 16, Jax State won 17-3 over Troy in the Salute to Veterans Bowl. The next day, Old Dominion outperformed South Florida 24-10 in the Cure Bowl.

December 18 offered exciting matchups. Arkansas State barely beat Missouri State 34-28 in the Xbox Bowl. Western Michigan later dominated at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, easily beating Kennesaw State 41-6.

The CFP First Round saw Alabama securing a win against Oklahoma 34-24 on December 19. Miami achieved a 10-3 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field on December 20.

More games are on the schedule. Coastal Carolina takes on Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl at 2 p.m. on December 30, live on ESPN. Established in 1976, it's one of the 11 oldest college bowls.

Tennessee challenges Illinois at the Music City Bowl at 5:30 p.m. The evening ends with USC up against TCU at the Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m.

On December 31, Iowa goes against Vanderbilt at the ReliaQuest Bowl at noon. Arizona State confronts Duke at 2 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. Later, Texas battles Michigan in the Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl features Nebraska playing against Utah. Later that evening, the CFP Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl sets Ohio State against Miami at 7:30 p.m.

January begins with Texas Tech facing off with Oregon in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl. That day, Indiana plays Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Georgia and Ole Miss meet in the Sugar Bowl that night. Action continues on January 2 with the Armed Forces Bowl, Liberty Bowl, and Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Holiday Bowl has Arizona competing against SMU. The CFP Semifinals take place on January 8 and January 9, with more info coming soon.

The grand finale is the CFP National Championship on January 19. This big game will happen at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

