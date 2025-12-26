Prime Video Unveils First Glimpse at ‘Madden’ Biopic Starring Nicolas Cage

Prime Video put out the first trailer for the "Madden" biopic. It was released alongside the Denver Broncos' close win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's Christmas triple-header.

The preview offers a brief look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden, showing a quick, lively scene reminiscent of Madden's career highlights.

Directed by David O. Russell, the film traces Madden's journey leading the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowl victory. It also looks into his connection to the video game series named after him.

A talented cast brings the story to life, featuring Nicolas Cage as Madden. Christian Bale takes on the role of Al Davis, the former Raiders owner. Joining them are Kathryn Hahn and John Mulaney, playing Madden's wife Virginia and EA co-founder Trip Hawkins, respectively.

Scheduled for release on Thanksgiving 2026, the timing aligns with the NFL's Thanksgiving broadcasts. As a broadcaster, Madden made a big impact on these games, introducing unique traditions. The time slot is now named the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

John Madden became the youngest head coach in the American Football League in 1969. At 32, his first season with the Raiders ended with a 12-1-1 record, earning him the AFL Coach of the Year honor.

Under Madden, the Raiders won seven division titles, including a streak of five from 1972 to 1976. They made the playoffs eight times during his run, experiencing undefeated seasons, like in 1976 when they took Super Bowl XI by beating the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.

The Raiders went on a 17-game winning streak between 1976 and 1977, with memorable games such as a 37-31 playoff win over the Baltimore Colts in a six-quarter showdown.

In ten seasons, Madden's leadership secured seven division titles, a Super Bowl win, and eight playoff appearances. The team reached the conference championships an impressive seven times. Madden holds a remarkable .763 regular-season winning percentage, unmatched by any NFL coach with at least 100 games.

Madden began his Raiders career as a linebackers coach under Al Davis in 1967. By 1969, he became head coach, taking over from John Rauch. Madden left the team in 1979, finishing with a 103-32-7 record and a 9-7 postseason. These achievements set the Raiders' coaching win record, marking seasons without a losing streak.

Owner Al Davis said, "Some 40 years ago, I hired a 32-year-old coach to carry the torch for the Raiders... John Madden over the 10 seasons of his coaching career led the Raiders to the playoffs eight of those years, including seven division championships, bringing the Raiders their first World Championship," said Davis to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.